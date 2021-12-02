Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
SMTC opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.
SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.