Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SMTC opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

