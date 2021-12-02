dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

OTCMKTS DOTDF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

