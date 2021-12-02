U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.05. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1,058 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $694.26 million, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
