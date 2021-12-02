U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $9.35

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.05. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1,058 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $694.26 million, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.