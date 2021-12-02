SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 222,494 shares.The stock last traded at $83.19 and had previously closed at $83.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.