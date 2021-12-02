Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Up to $115.50

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $115.50, but opened at $121.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $122.31, with a volume of 1,155 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 89.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

