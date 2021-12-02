Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $20.29

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $21.98. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 3,742 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,084 shares of company stock worth $821,394 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

