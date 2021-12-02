Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.38

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 16387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.