Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.38

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.79, with a volume of 16387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
