Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 188 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 492 ($6.43). Approximately 16,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 47,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.47).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £97.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 553.13.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

