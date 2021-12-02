Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,550 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock worth $1,929,797. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

