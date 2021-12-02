WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 7,901 shares.The stock last traded at $93.29 and had previously closed at $94.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 32.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the second quarter worth $103,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

