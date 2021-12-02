Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 118,863 shares.The stock last traded at $34.45 and had previously closed at $34.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 430.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 1,100.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

