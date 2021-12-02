Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BELFA remained flat at $$13.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.94. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Bel Fuse worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

