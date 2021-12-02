Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in November

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 657,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $27.54. 311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $770.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.30. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.