Short Interest in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Declines By 29.4%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 13,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Chegg by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chegg by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chegg by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,209,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 79,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,959. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

