Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Declines By 28.9%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,683 shares of company stock worth $626,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lantheus by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 49,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lantheus by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 42,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lantheus by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $2,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 2,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

