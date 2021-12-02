PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

PNRG stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.95. 2,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 1.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

