Peet DeFi (old) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded up 1,331.9% against the dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00063771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.13 or 0.08038290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,784.25 or 1.00492179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021439 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Trading

