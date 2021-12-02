First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires Shares of 741,576 The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 741,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,610,000. First Bancorp makes up approximately 20.5% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME owned approximately 0.07% of First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.60.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

