Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,202.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN opened at $167.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $144.87 and a 12 month high of $176.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.80.

