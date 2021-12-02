Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91.

