Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $73.08.

