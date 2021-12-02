Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.