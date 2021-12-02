Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,282 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $183,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,516 shares of company stock valued at $26,741,035. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

