Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,007,865 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,007,865 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $124,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 156.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

TSM opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

