Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Lessened by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $239.95. 306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

