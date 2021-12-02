Pflug Koory LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $58.42. 25,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

