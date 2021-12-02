Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.30. 127,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $49.09.

