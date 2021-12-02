First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Raised by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 10,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,432. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20.

