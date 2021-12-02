South Shore Capital Advisors Sells 275 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

South Shore Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 1.4% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.29. 3,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,940. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

