Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.02. 3,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,477. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

