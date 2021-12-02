South Shore Capital Advisors Sells 205 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

South Shore Capital Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $72.47. 23,571,054 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.