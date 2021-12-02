Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $27.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 321,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,508. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

