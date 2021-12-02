649 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $129,227,573 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $207.75 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.15 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.29 and its 200-day moving average is $346.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

