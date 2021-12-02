Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 593 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NOW stock opened at $599.57 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 550.06, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $661.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

