Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $482.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

