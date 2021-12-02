AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Holdings Increased by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 69,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

