Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.07. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

