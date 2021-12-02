Eastern Bank Invests $600,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,086,913 shares of company stock valued at $714,026,633 in the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EL opened at $325.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.70. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.