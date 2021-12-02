C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 100,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,591. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,398,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C3.ai stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.