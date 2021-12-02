Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.23.

RCI.B has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of RCI.B stock traded up C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$58.40. 238,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,724. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$54.69 and a 12 month high of C$67.59. The company has a market cap of C$29.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

