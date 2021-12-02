Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$12.61

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 443,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of C$7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

