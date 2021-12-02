Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTEGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 992,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

