LikeCoin (LIKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $38,659.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $38,659.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00237207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,068,597,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,178,544 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

