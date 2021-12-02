Pflug Koory LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,952,000 after buying an additional 413,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after buying an additional 313,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Energizer stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,865. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.