Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,326,013. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $506.05. 604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

