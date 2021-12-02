JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $243.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

