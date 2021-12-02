JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after acquiring an additional 863,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 70,250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 51,969 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,387,000.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.99. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

