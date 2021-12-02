Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 215.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.73 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

