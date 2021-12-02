Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,492 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

GSEW opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58.

