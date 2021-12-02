Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 254 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $77.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

